US President Biden authorises US$571 million in military aid to Taiwan

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Dec 20) approved US$571.3 million in defence assistance for Taiwan, the White House said, as the Democrat prepares to leave office ahead of the January inauguration of Donald Trump.

The United States does not officially recognise Taiwan diplomatically, but it is the self-ruled island's strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

China, which has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, has repeatedly called for Washington to cease sending arms and assistance to the island, which it claims as part of its territory.

Taiwanese officials said China last week held its biggest maritime drills in years, with around 90 ships deployed from near the southern islands of Japan to the South China Sea.

Beijing did not confirm the drills.

In a brief statement, the White House said Biden had authorised his secretary of state to "direct the drawdown of up to US$571.3 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan".

The statement did not provide details of the military assistance package, which comes less than three months after a similar package worth US$567 million was authorised.

Beijing has regularly expressed anger at international support for Taipei and accused Washington of meddling in its affairs.

China maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the island.

Beijing has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has also stepped up rhetoric about "unification" being "inevitable".

China has "amplified" its diplomatic, political and military pressure against Taiwan in 2023, a US Pentagon report released this week said.