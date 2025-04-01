Trump says will be 'kind' with tariffs as deadline looms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Mar 31) he would be "very kind" to trading partners when he unveils further tariffs this week, risking global turmoil to address what he says are unfair trade imbalances.

Trump - who has been making unprecedented use of presidential powers since taking office in January - said he could announce as early as Tuesday night exactly what "reciprocal tariffs" will be imposed.

The Republican billionaire insists that reciprocal action is needed because the world's biggest economy has been "ripped off by every country in the world", promising "Liberation Day" for the United States.

He could also unveil more sector-specific levies.

Asked for details, he told reporters Monday: "You're going to see in two days, which is maybe tomorrow night or probably Wednesday."

But he added: "We're going to be very nice, relatively speaking, we're going to be very kind."

Critics warn that the strategy risks a global trade war, provoking a chain reaction of retaliation by major trading partners like China, Canada and the European Union.

Already, China, South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to strengthen free trade between themselves, ahead of Trump's expected tariff announcement.

But Trump said Monday he was not worried that his action would push allies toward Beijing, adding that a deal on TikTok could also be tied to China tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the goal on Wednesday would be to announce "country-based tariffs", although Trump remains committed to imposing separate sector-specific charges.

The uncertainty has jolted markets with key European and Asian indexes closing lower, although the Dow and broad-based S&P 500 eked out gains.

Market nervousness intensified after Trump said Sunday his tariffs would include "all countries."

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that advisers have considered imposing global tariffs of up to 20 per cent, to hit almost all US trading partners. Trump has remained vague, saying his tariffs would be "far more generous" than ones already levied against US products.