Trump seeks to delay meeting with China's Xi by 'a month or so' due to Iran war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 16) said he is seeking to delay a highly anticipated trip to China in early April by about a month because of the Iran war.

"Because of the war I want to be here, I have to be here, I feel. And so we've requested that we delay it a month or so," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the China trip.

The US leader insisted that he had a "very good relationship" with China and was not trying to play games by postponing the highly anticipated trip to the rival superpower.

"There's no tricks to it either, it's not like 'oh gee, I'm waiting.' It's very simple. We got a war going on. I think it's important that I be here," added Trump.

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's requested delay in his scheduled Mar 31 to Apr 2 trip to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping underscores how the Iran war has upended his foreign policy agenda.

It also risks magnifying tensions between Washington and Beijing, as the Mideast crisis has joined trade and Taiwan among the spectrum of issues separating the world's two biggest economies.

TRUMP'S REQUESTS FOR ASSISTANCE WITH IRAN

Iran has responded to joint US-Israeli attacks by threatening to fire on vessels moving through the strait, through which its own ships continue to transit at near-normal rates. Trump has called on numerous nations, including China, to help ships safely transit the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil transits on a daily basis.

Trump's request for assistance so far has largely been rebuffed. China, which imported around 12 million barrels of oil daily in the first two months of 2026, the most in the world, has not directly responded to his request.

"The president looks forward to visiting China," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "The dates may be moved. As commander-in-chief, it's his number-one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this operation, Epic Fury. So we'll keep you posted on the dates as soon as we can."

On Sunday, Trump told the Financial Times he might postpone the meeting if China did not help unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian crude oil has kept flowing through the Strait of Hormuz at a near-normal pace, a Reuters review of shipping data shows, though overall exports from the Middle East have dropped more than 60 per cent since the war started. Most of Iran's oil exports go to China, according to US Energy Department data.