Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some trading partners

Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly," including 34 per cent on goods from superpower rival China, 20 per cent on key ally the European Union, 24 per cent on Japan and 26 per cent on India.

Vietnam was hit with 46 per cent. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar were given reciprocal tariffs ranging between 24 per cent and 49 per cent.

Brunei, meanwhile, was hit with 24 per cent.

Singapore faces a 10 per cent US reciprocal tariff.

But the 78-year-old Republican, who held up a chart with a list of levies, said that he was "very kind" and so was only imposing half the amount that those countries taxed US exports.

For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10 per cent, including Britain.

An audience of cabinet members, as well as workers in hard hats from industries including steel, oil and gas, whooped and cheered as Trump said the tariffs would "make America wealthy again."

"This is Liberation Day," Trump said, adding that it would "forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed."

Sweeping auto tariffs of 25 per cent that Trump announced last week are also due to take effect at 12.01am EST (12.01pm, Singapore time) Thursday.

"GOLDEN AGE"

Trump has telegraphed the move for weeks, insisting tariffs will keep the United States from being "ripped off" by other countries and spur a new "Golden Age" of American industry.

But many experts warn the tariffs risk triggering a recession at home as costs are passed on to US consumers, and a damaging trade war abroad.

The world has been on edge ahead of Trump's announcement.

Markets have been volatile as investors hedged their bets, and the announcement came after Wall Street stocks closed.

The tariffs will also reinforce fears that Trump is backing even further away from US allies towards a new order based on a vision of American supremacy.

US trading partners have vowed swift retribution, while also trying to persuade Trump to reach deals to avoid tariffs in the first place.