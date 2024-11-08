Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 7) announced that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff, entrusting a top position to a political operative who helped the Republican win election.

The appointment was the first of what is expected to be a flurry of staffing announcements as Trump girds for a return to the White House on Jan 20.

As gatekeeper to the president, the chief of staff typically wields great influence. The person manages White House staff, organises the president's time and schedule, and maintains contact with other government departments and lawmakers.

The low-key Wiles, 67, will be the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," Trump said in a statement. "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Trump has been secluded at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, since defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election.

He is considering a wide array of people for top jobs in his administration, many of them familiar figures from his 2017-2021 presidency, four sources said.