World

President Biden says he will run again in 2024: Report
World

President Biden says he will run again in 2024: Report

President Biden says he will run again in 2024: Report

US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Morrisville, North Carolina, US, Mar 28, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

10 Apr 2023 09:29PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 09:34PM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Monday (Apr 10) he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's Today show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

Source: Reuters/fh

