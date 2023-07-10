Biden visits Britain ahead of NATO summit

UNITED KINGDOM: US President Joe Biden dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday (Jul 10) after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, ahead of a NATO leaders' summit on Ukraine.

Biden, 80, flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

"The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Save the King" rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair disappeared inside.

It was Biden's first meeting with Charles since he was officially crowned king in May. The US president did not attend the coronation but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

The couple had been at the state funeral of Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.