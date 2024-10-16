How the gender gap could be a deciding factor in the upcoming US presidential election

The former president has said he will stand up to China, end all world wars, and assert America’s dominance on the world stage. He also promised a U-turn on production of electric vehicles and plans to boost oil and natural gas production.

That sits well with some male voters, who say Trump will make America “manly” again and set the country back on the road to victory.

Still, men alone will not get him back into the Oval Office. Exit polls in the 2016 election showed that a majority – 52 per cent – of white women voted for Trump, though that figure has since been blamed on faulty data.

A jury found him liable for sexual abuse last year, while he has bragged about touching women’s genitals and made crude remarks.

But some female voters told CNA they are not bothered by that.

“No, I think anybody can make remarks. Whether the statements are true or not, that’s not his role as president. His role is to govern us and lead us as a country,” one voter said.

GEN Z WOMEN MORE LIKELY TO VOTE

Meanwhile, Gen Z women have become the most progressive group in US history – and they are much more likely to vote than young men.

The generation came of age in the #MeToo era, and were galvanised to take action after the overturning of Roe v Wade – a landmark decision by the Supreme Court that meant women who do not wish to carry their pregnancy to full term might run afoul of the law in some US states.

As more American women shift to the left, Harris’ core messaging is landing with these voters.

“It’s really cool – this is my first time voting, having a woman as a candidate,” said Utah voter Brooklynn Gallup.

For some seasoned female Republicans, it could be their first time voting blue. Numerous ex-Republican officials have also called Trump “unfit to serve” and endorsed Harris.

Audrey Evans from the Utah Women for Kamala group said: “Women have the power to do a lot more of the negotiating, of the compromising, building unity, bringing people together.”