Harris and Trump hit battleground states as US election day looms

Democrat Kamala Harris made her closing pitch for the US presidency at a historically Black church in the battleground state of Michigan on Sunday (Nov 3), while her Republican rival Donald Trump rallied in Pennsylvania.

Opinion polls show the pair locked in a tight race. Vice President Harris, 60, is bolstered by strong support among women voters, while former president Trump, 78, gained ground with Hispanic voters, especially men.

Voters overall view both candidates unfavourably, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, but that has not dissuaded them from casting ballots.

More than 76 million Americans have already done so ahead of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, approaching half the total 160 million votes cast in 2020, in which US voter turnout was the highest in more than a century.