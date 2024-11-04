Harris and Trump hit battleground states as US election day looms

Trump, at his first of three rallies on Sunday, frequently abandoned his teleprompter with off-the-cuff remarks in which he denounced polls showing movement for Harris.

He called Democrats a "demonic party", joked about the news media covering him being shot, ridiculed Democratic President Joe Biden and complained about the price of apples.

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt in July when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday complained to supporters about gaps in the bulletproof glass surrounding him as he spoke and mused that an assassin would have to shoot through the news media to get him.

"To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much," said Trump, who has long criticised the media and sought to rile public sentiment against them.

Last week he suggested prominent Republican critic former congresswoman Liz Cheney should face gunfire in combat over her hawkish foreign policy, leading an Arizona prosecutor to open an investigation.

Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement saying Trump was not directed toward the media but rather, "it was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats".

Trump later spoke in Kinston, North Carolina, and was due to end his day with an evening rally in Macon, Georgia.

Of the seven US states seen as competitive, Georgia and North Carolina are the second-biggest prizes up for grabs on Tuesday, with each holding 16 of the 270 votes a candidate needs to win in the state-by-state Electoral College to secure the presidency. Pennsylvania is first with 19 electors.

Non-partisan US election analysts reckon Harris would need to win about 45 electoral votes in the seven swing states to win the White House, while Trump would need about 51 when accounting for the states they are forecast to win easily.