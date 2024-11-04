Harris and Trump hit battleground states as US election day looms

Control of the US Congress is also up for grabs on Tuesday, with Republicans favoured to capture a majority in the Senate while Democrats are seen as having an even chance of flipping Republicans' narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Presidents whose parties have not controlled both chambers have struggled to pass major new legislation over the past decade.



"In just two days we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come," Harris told parishioners at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit. "We must act. It's not enough to only pray; not enough to just talk. We must act on the plans He has in store for us, and we must make them real through our works, in our daily choices, in services to our communities, in our democracy."



Trump, at his first of three rallies on Sunday, frequently abandoned his teleprompter with off-the-cuff remarks in which he denounced polls showing movement for Harris. He called Democrats a "demonic party," joked about the news media covering him being shot, ridiculed Democratic President Joe Biden and complained about the price of apples.