Washington begins boarding up as US election looms

WASHINGTON: Businesses were boarding up in Washington as the United States capital braced for Tuesday's (Nov 5) knife-edge presidential election - and any potential repeat of the shocking violence that erupted in the wake of 2020's vote.

City authorities have warned of a "fluid, unpredictable security environment" in the days and possibly weeks after the polls close, adding that they do not expect a winner between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump to be declared on Election Day.

The specter of Jan 6, 2021 - the day that Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to overturn the former president's election loss to Joe Biden - hangs heavy over the preparations.

"In many respects, our preparations for 2024 started on Jan 7 of 2021," Christopher Rodriguez, Washington's assistant city administrator, told a city council briefing on election preparedness last week.

Four years ago, Washington was repeatedly rocked by at-times violent demonstrations, from the Black Lives Matter protests during the pandemic-hit summer of 2020, up until the deadly Capitol riot.

This time round, Trump has repeatedly refused to state whether he will accept the election results, and is already alleging fraud and cheating in swing states such as Pennsylvania, laying the groundwork for what many fear will be more unrest.

Around the corner from the White House on Friday, workers were hammering fresh-smelling plywood into place at several businesses on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A security fence bisected leafy Lafayette Park, in front of the presidential mansion, with barricades stacked up behind it as construction workers labored in unseasonably warm fall weather to build the stand that will form part of the ceremonies for the inauguration.