US pressing Ukraine and Russia to end war by June, Zelenskyy says

"FREE ECONOMIC ZONE"

Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed frustration that his country is being asked to make disproportionate compromises compared to Russia.



Ukraine has proposed freezing the conflict along the current front lines.



But Russia has rejected this, and Washington has pushed for Kyiv to convert the land it currently controls in the Donetsk region into a "free economic zone" where neither side has military control.



"Even if we come to the creation of a free economic zone, we will need fair and reliable rules," Zelenskyy said.



The two sides have also failed to reach a "common understanding" on the issue of control over the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskyy said.



Russian forces seized the plant, the largest in Europe, at the start of the conflict and have held onto it since.



Ukraine will not tolerate Russia and the United States making deals about Ukraine behind its back, Zelenskyy added.