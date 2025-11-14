US pressures UN Council to adopt Trump's Gaza peace plan

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Thursday (Nov 13) called on the UN Security Council to unite and back its draft resolution aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, warning that Palestinians could otherwise suffer "grave" consequences.

"Attempts to sow discord now – when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation – has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza," a spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

"The ceasefire is fragile and we urge the council to unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed," the spokesperson said, calling it a "historic moment to pave a path towards enduring peace in the Middle East".

Last week, US officials launched negotiations within the council on a draft that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

A third draft of the resolution seen Thursday by AFP "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace", a transitional governing body for Gaza, that Trump would theoretically chair, with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilization Force" (ISF) that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.

The ISF would also work on the "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups", protecting civilians and securing humanitarian aid corridors.