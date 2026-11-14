US proposes Ukraine cede territory in exchange for joining NATO: Zelenskyy

KYIV: The United States suggested for the first time that Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in comments released on Saturday (Nov 14), adding that Russia had rejected an energy target ceasefire at talks this week.

Zelenskyy said Russia was "betting everything" on this winter's campaign in its war with Ukraine, while warning that the Kremlin's demands to redraw Europe's security architecture were "dangerous" and could lead to more wars.

Zelenskyy spoke to the media on Friday after visits to Denmark and Ireland, where he met with European leaders following two days of US-brokered Ukraine-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi.

The talks ended with no breakthrough in Europe's worst war since World War II, but all sides agreed that European officials should be included in future negotiations.

"The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?' This was the first time this had been raised," Zelenskyy said in the comments kept under embargo until Saturday.

He said Ukraine was discussing "specific security guarantees from NATO and the EU" and that if Western countries confirmed them "then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own."

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff attended the Abu Dhabi talks and then met after with Putin and Zelenskyy separately.

Moscow turned down a proposal for a ceasefire in attacks on energy targets at the Abu Dhabi talks, Zelenskyy said.

"On the proposal for an energy ceasefire: the Russians don't want it," Zelenskyy said.

Putin's proposal for a "humanitarian mission" to Kostyantynivka, Zelenskyy said, was a ploy to get Kyiv to withdraw from the embattled city and open the road to more settlements in the Donetsk region.

Russia said this year that it had seized the town but Ukraine has said fighting is ongoing.

"Putin simply wants us to leave Kostiantynivka so that they can move in and occupy the entire city that way," Zelenskyy said.

Moscow's troops have inched westwards since launching the invasion in February 2022, but have been unable to seize the whole of the Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy said the EU and NATO are Europe's "only real security" and that Moscow's bid to review the continent's security was "dangerous because ... it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."