US prosecutor warns of legal risk for anyone hindering Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: A federal prosecutor appointed by President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk for information about anyone trying to impede the work of the billionaire's government efficiency effort, warning of possible criminal sanctions, in a letter posted on platform X on Monday (Feb 3).
Edward Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, said in the letter any action to threaten or confront employees of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency "may break numerous laws".
"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people," reads the letter, which Martin posted on his personal X account.
Musk posted a thank you in response to Martin's message.
The directive follows reports that career government officials sought to block DOGE employees from gaining access to sensitive information.
The Trump administration removed two top security officials at the US Agency for International Development, a top Musk target, after they tried to stop DOGE representatives from gaining access to secure parts of the building. The security personnel were confronted by members of the US Marshals Service, Reuters reported.
The New York Times reported that a career Treasury Department official unsuccessfully resisted efforts by the DOGE team to gain access to the agency's payment system.
Martin wrote in his letter, dated Monday, that his staff worked with the DOGE team over the weekend, without specifying the nature of the interaction.
Martin asked Musk to refer "questionable conduct" for potential investigation.
The Trump administration has moved to exert greater control over the Justice Department and its investigations.
Last week the department said it was probing the release by an upstate New York sheriff's office of an immigrant living in the US illegally, in what appeared to be its first use of a new policy to target state and local agencies that do not comply with Trump's directives.
Musk, the world's richest person and the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX as well as owner of X, is leading an effort to dramatically cut the US government. He has already offered sweeping buyouts to the federal workforce.
Martin, as interim US attorney, oversaw the dismissal of all pending criminal cases tied to the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol following a directive from Trump.
He has made several public statements supporting Trump and denigrating his political opponents, breaking with tradition for US attorneys, who typically avoid any statement that could be perceived as political.