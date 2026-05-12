US prosecutors charge Singapore ship operator, key employee in deadly crash that collapsed Baltimore's Key Bridge

BALTIMORE: The Singapore-based operator of the ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and killing six people, has been indicted along with a key employee, United States federal prosecutors said on Tuesday (May 12).

The indictment names Synergy Marine, based in Singapore, and Synergy Maritime, based in Chennai, India. Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, 47, an Indian national who was technical superintendent for the Dali container ship, was also charged.

The Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Mar 26, 2024, killing six construction workers who had been filling potholes.

The companies and Nair are charged with conspiracy, willfully failing to immediately inform the US Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding and false statements.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation into the crash focused on the vessel's operations and whether the crew knew of critical systems issues before leaving port.

The National Transportation Safety Board found last year that two electrical blackouts - one caused by a loose wire aboard the Dali and another by problems with a fuel pump - disabled the controls of the huge cargo ship before it crashed into the bridge.

The Dali was leaving Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka when its steering failed because of the power loss. The ship crashed into a supporting column of the bridge at about 1.30am.

Maryland officials estimate it could cost between US$4.3 billion and US$5.2 billion to replace the bridge, which is expected to be open to traffic in late 2030.

But the true cost of the collapse was far greater, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office. It halted shipping at the Port of Baltimore, disrupted the livelihoods of thousands, rerouted road traffic through communities already bearing disproportionate burdens and triggered economic problems statewide.