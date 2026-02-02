US prosecutors see no more charges after final Epstein file dump

Washington: A top US prosecutor signaled Sunday (Feb 1) that authorities would not bring any more charges after the release of millions of new documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a case that has drawn in many world-famous names.

"The review that we had done before concluded that there was no such information, and that's where we remain for what we've seen and what we've released from the Epstein files," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on CNN's "State of the Union" show.

More than three million items made available online over the weekend included emails, photos and video clips, and mentions of numerous powerful figures such as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"This review is over," Blanche added in an interview on ABC's "This Week," saying just a small number of documents were still being reviewed by a judge.