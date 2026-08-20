US provides US$206 million for Gaza force despite deadlocked peace plan

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration has told Congress it is sending more than US$206 million for a proposed Gaza peacekeeping force, the first significant funding for the stalled US plan to rebuild the devastated enclave.

In two Jul 30-dated notifications seen by Reuters, the State Department informed Congress it will provide US$200 million for the International Stabilization Force's (ISF) equipment, infrastructure, vehicles and operational costs. An additional US$6 million would repurpose US armoured vehicles to support the force.

The notifications, which were addressed to key appropriations and foreign affairs committees in Congress, have not been previously reported. The funding is the first concrete US spending on the peacekeeping force and signals the administration's determination to press ahead with Trump's Gaza roadmap even as both Israel and Hamas have baulked at conditions needed to advance the plan.

"The ISF will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction material to Gaza," one of the notifications said, while noting the final composition of the force was still being negotiated.

The administration has not said how much money will ultimately be needed to fund the force.

Trump set up a Board of Peace to oversee his ambitious plan to end Israel's war in Gaza and rebuild the shattered territory. His plan envisioned that the peacekeeping force would deploy to Gaza to secure areas after Israeli forces withdraw and would train new Palestinian police forces and support aid deliveries.

Much of Gaza remains in ruins from two years of war triggered by the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023. But since the announcement of an agreement in late July, the effort has stalled, with both Israel and Hamas refusing to fulfil conditions that would allow the deal to move ahead.

Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner held meetings with Hamas officials on Sunday and Israeli leaders on Monday in Jerusalem but left without a breakthrough, with both sides standing firm on key demands.

An official from the Board of Peace described the last two weeks as a period of "significant advances" and said the board had sought additional funding pledges as a result. The official, who was granted anonymity to speak freely with media, said the funding was needed for the construction of a base for forces inside Gaza among other reconstruction projects.