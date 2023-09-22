Logo
World

US to provide US$116 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar, Bangladesh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after viewing the "Burma's Path To Genocide" exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, on Mar 21, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

22 Sep 2023 05:49AM
WASHINGTON: The United States will provide an additional US$116 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar, Bangladesh and the surrounding region to support Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday (Sep 21).

With this new funding, the United States' total assistance for those affected by the crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the region totals more than US$2.2 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya fled genocide, Blinken said.

Source: Reuters/ec

