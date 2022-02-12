US pulls out most staff from Ukraine embassy over fears of Russian invasion

KYIV: The United States said on Saturday (Feb 12) it was ordering most staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia.

An updated travel advisory said the State Department had ordered the departure of most employees at the embassy in Kyiv, adding to its call earlier this week for private US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

A senior State Department official said the Biden administration would continue diplomatic efforts to "ensure that Ukraine does not become a war zone".

Washington's warnings that the Russian buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders could herald an invasion have become increasingly urgent in recent days. Moscow has denied that it plans to invade, saying it has its own security concerns over what it terms aggression by NATO allies.

"It appears increasingly likely that this is where this situation is headed – towards some kind of active conflict, and that is why we are reducing our staff to a bare minimum while we still have the ability to get our official people out safely and in a predictable fashion," said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.