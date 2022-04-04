Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

FILE PHOTO: An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

04 Apr 2022 07:44PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 07:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUCHAREST: The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday (Apr 4), after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Thomas-Greenfield said: "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.

"And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them."

Related:

Since the Ukraine invasion began on Feb 24, the UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with at least 140 yes votes. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" that aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

"My message to those 140 countries who have courageously stood together is: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action,” Thomas-Greenfield, visiting Romania to see how the country is coping with an influx of Ukraine refugees, told reporters.

Bucha's deputy mayor said 50 of about 300 bodies found after Kremlin forces withdrew were the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

Reuters could not independently verify those figures or who was responsible for killing the dead residents.

Ukrainian authorities said they were investigating possible war crimes there, a description also used by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the town.

The United States has said war crimes have been committed in Ukraine and US experts were gathering evidence to prove it.

The General Assembly has previously suspended a country from the Human Rights Council. In March 2011, it unanimously suspended Libya because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia United Nations

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us