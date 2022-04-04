US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

BUCHAREST: The United States will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday (Apr 4), after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state from the council for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights during its membership.

Speaking in Bucharest on Monday, Thomas-Greenfield said: "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.

"And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them."