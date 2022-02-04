Inside US raid on Islamic State leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast

WASHINGTON: United States forces rehearsed the helicopter raid over and over, hoping to capture Islamic State's leader on the third floor of a residential building in a Syrian town on the Turkish border, where he was holed up with his family.

But before they could reach him, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi detonated a suicide bomb, triggering a large explosion that blew mangled bodies - including his own - out of the building into the streets outside.

President Joe Biden, who monitored the raid from the White House's Situation Room, called Qurashi's suicide a "final act of desperate cowardice". It echoed of the self-detonation of a bomb by his predecessor, Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, during a US raid in Syria in 2019.

For residents in the town of Atme, the events were terrifying, as US forces swept in aboard helicopters before trying to evacuate civilians from the cinder-block building, using loudspeakers to tell them to leave.

"Men, women and children raise your hands. You are in safety of the American coalition that is surrounding the area. You will die if you don't get out," said one woman recounting the US warnings.

Marine General Frank McKenzie, who oversees US forces in the region and was providing updates to Biden, said that US troops got six civilians, including four children, to leave the first floor of the building before the blast ripped apart the top floor.

"The explosion, which was more massive than would be expected from a suicide vest, killed everyone on the third floor and in fact ejected multiple people from the building," McKenzie said, adding that Qurashi, his wife and two children died.

A second US official later said that two of Qurashi's wives and one child were killed.

As US troops advanced to the second floor, one of Qurashi's lieutenants and his wife started firing on the Americans and were killed. One child was found dead there, McKenzie said, and three other children and an infant were brought to safety from the second floor.

Syrian rescue workers said that at least 13 people died, most of them women and children.

The Pentagon said that at least two armed members of a local Al-Qaeda affiliate were killed by gunfire from a US helicopter after they approached the scene of the raid while US troops were still at the site.