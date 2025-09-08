US ready to increase pressure on Russia with EU: Bessent

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday (Sep 7) that Washington was prepared to "increase pressure" on Russia but stressed that Europe must act alongside the US to force Moscow to the negotiating table.

His comments came after Russia launched its largest wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in more than three years of war, despite efforts by President Donald Trump to halt the fighting.

Bessent said Trump and Vice President JD Vance held a "very productive call" with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, and that he also spoke separately with her.

"We are talking about what can the two – EU and the US – do together. And we are prepared to increase pressure on Russia," Bessent told NBC's Meet the Press.

"But we need our European partners to follow us," he added.