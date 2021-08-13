US to reduce Kabul embassy to core staff, add 3,000 troops to help

WASHINGTON: The United States will reduce staff at the embassy in Kabul to a "core diplomatic presence" and send about 3,000 troops temporarily to the airport to assist as the Taliban made rapid gains in Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday (Aug 12).

The news of the embassy drawdown, first reported by Reuters, is one of the most significant signs of concern in President Joe Biden's administration about the security situation and the failure of the Afghan government to protect key cities.

"We've been evaluating the security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at the embassy safe," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Accordingly we are further reducing our civilian footprints in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," Price said.

"We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks," he said, adding that the embassy was not closed.

The Pentagon said that it would send about 3,000 additional US troops temporarily to Afghanistan to help secure the drawdown of personnel.