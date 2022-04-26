US to reopen embassy in Ukraine soon, pledges new military aid

KYIV: The United States will reopen its embassy in Ukraine soon, its top diplomat said on Monday (Apr 25) after he and the US defence secretary visited Kyiv, promising more military aid and hailing its success in pushing back Russia's invasion.

Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the fact they were able to come to Ukraine's capital was proof of its tenacity in forcing Moscow to abandon an assault on Kyiv last month.

"What you've done in repelling the Russians in the battle of Kyiv is extraordinary and inspiring quite frankly to the rest of the world," Austin told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting overnight after a train journey from Poland. "We are here to support you in any way possible".

Blinken praised Ukraine's achievement "in pushing back this horrific Russian aggression".

"In terms of Russia’s war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded," he told a briefing in Poland on their way back from Ukraine.

Austin said: "We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine."

The two-month-old war has killed or injured thousands, reduced towns and cities to rubble and sent more than five million people fleeing abroad. But Russian forces were forced to pull back from the outskirts of Kyiv in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and they have yet to capture a major city.

US officials said the two pledged US$713 million in new assistance for Ukraine and other countries in the region seen as potentially vulnerable to Russian threats.

An extra US$322 million in military aid for Ukraine would take the total US security assistance since the invasion began to about US$3.7 billion, one official said.