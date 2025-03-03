US Republicans suggest Zelenskyy may have to step down

Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted, however, that the White House was clear-eyed about Putin's Russia.



"No one here is claiming Vladimir Putin is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize this year," he said on ABC.

But Rubio added that "you cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table".



"I'm not promising you it's possible," he added. "I'm not telling you it's 90 per cent likely. I'm saying it's zero per cent likely if we don't get them to a negotiating table."



European leaders have rallied around Ukraine, but the dizzying pace of events has left them struggling to make sense of what some fear could be the most tectonic change to Western security architecture since shortly after World War II.



Their latest cause for concern came late Saturday in a post on X from Elon Musk, the billionaire Trump supporter who has been given extraordinary powers to cut government spending.