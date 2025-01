US restricts helicopter flights after Washington crash, 41 bodies recovered

WASHINGTON: US authorities restricted helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday (Jan 31), after a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter killed 67 people Officials said that 41 of the victims' bodies had been recovered by Friday, as crews worked to pull the wreckage of America's deadliest air disaster in two decades from the Potomac River.The Federal Aviation Administration sharply restricted helicopter flights to reduce the risk of another collision, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, confirming news first reported by Reuters.Duffy said the decision "will immediately help secure the airspace near Reagan Airport, ensuring the safety of airplane and helicopter traffic".The FAA is barring most helicopters from parts of two routes near the airport and only allowing police and medical helicopters, air defence and presidential air transport in the area between the airport and nearby bridges.The restrictions will last at least until the National Transportation Safety Board releases a preliminary report into the fatal collision, which typically takes 30 days. At that point they will be reviewed, Duffy said.American Airlines CEO Robert Isom praised the decision to restrict helicopter flights and said the airline would work with the government "to make our aviation system even safer, including by increasing investments in infrastructure, technology and personnel."