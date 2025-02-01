US restricts helicopter flights after Washington crash, 41 bodies recovered

Washington, DC, Fire Chief John Donnelly told reporters that 28 of the bodies recovered so far have been positively identified.



"We expect to recover all of the bodies," he said. "That's why our teams are still working."



Donnelly said moving the plane's submerged fuselage should improve access to more bodies.



Terry Liercke, vice president of Reagan National, said two of the airport's three runways were expected to remain closed for a week. The main runway at Reagan handles about 90% of flights and is the busiest single runway in the United States.



The crash has cast a harsh spotlight on questions about air safety and a shortage of tower controllers at the heavily congested airport that serves the US capital.