US retail sales lose steam, consumer confidence drops as costs rise

WASHINGTON: US retail sales lost momentum in September (Nov 25), new government data showed on Tuesday, as firms faced higher costs and households grew more cautious amid rising prices and President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The delayed figures pointed to weaker consumer activity toward the end of summer, while a separate survey showed consumer confidence falling to its lowest level since April.

Economists warn the slowdown is likely to continue as tariffs push up costs and the labour market softens.

The Commerce Department said overall retail sales rose 0.2 per cent from August, slightly below expectations and cooling from the previous month’s 0.6 per cent increase.

A Labor Department report showed wholesale inflation rising 0.3 per cent in September, driven by a 0.9 per cent increase in goods prices, particularly in food and energy. Some retailers, however, are still absorbing part of these higher costs to cushion consumers.