US returns two stolen 7th-century antiquities to China

NEW YORK: The United States returned two looted antiquities to China, the latest in a wave of repatriations of artefacts stolen from more than a dozen countries, New York authorities announced on Tuesday (May 9).

The two 7th-century stone carvings, currently valued at US$3.5 million, had been sawn off a tomb by thieves in the early 1990s and smuggled out of China, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

The carvings were among 89 antiquities from 10 different countries purchased by Shelby White, a private art collector in New York.

From 1998, they were "loaned" to the Metropolitan Museum of Art until they were seized this year by the District Attorney's Office following a criminal investigation.