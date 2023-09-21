US revives Cold War submarine spy programme to counter China

Today, just two surveillance sites remain: the facility located within the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington State, and another at the Dam Neck naval station in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Once dubbed Naval Ocean Processing Facilities, they were rechristened Theater Undersea Surveillance Commands last year. The new name is “more fitting of the expansive coverage of our mission,” Jon Nelson, commanding officer at the Whidbey Island unit, said at a name-changing ceremony in October 2022.

China’s rise as a naval rival, and Ukraine’s effective harassment of Russia's Black Sea fleet with drones, have renewed the US military’s focus on ocean surveillance in a fast-changing maritime environment, according to Phillip Sawyer, a retired US Navy vice admiral and former head of the submarine forces in the Pacific.

“It has given us a sense of urgency that perhaps was lacking in the ’90s and the early 2000s,” said Sawyer, now the Undersea Warfare Chair at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Adding to that urgency: The need to protect subsea internet cables crisscrossing the ocean floor, a global network that carries 99 per cent of transcontinental internet traffic. These cables are the heart of an intensifying competition between the United States and China to control advanced technologies, Reuters reported in March.

In February, two undersea internet cables were cut that connected Taiwan with the Matsu Islands, a cluster of isles governed by Taiwan that sit close to the Chinese mainland. It took weeks to restore internet service fully to about 14,000 island residents.

Taiwanese authorities said at the time they suspected two Chinese vessels were to blame, but provided no direct evidence and stopped short of calling it a deliberate act.

China did not comment on the incident at the time. China’s defence and foreign ministries did not respond to fresh requests for comment about it.

In May, the Quad – an alliance between Australia, Japan, India and the United States – said the four countries would partner to protect and build undersea high-speed fibre-optic cables in the Indo-Pacific.

Both the Chinese and US navies regularly carry out military exercises around American ally Taiwan as military analysts study how any potential conflict over the island could play out.

Although US warships and submarines are widely considered technically superior, China has the largest navy in the world, comprising around 340 ships and submarines, according to the Pentagon’s 2022 report on China’s military. China is building more advanced nuclear-powered submarines that are quieter and harder to detect, the report said.

SHIPS GOING DARK

The jewel of the US subsea surveillance operations remains the global network of listening cables first laid during the Cold War, still the best subsea spying infrastructure in the world, according to two Navy sources with direct knowledge of the system.

Those cables were instrumental in solving the mystery surrounding the privately-owned Titan submersible that imploded in June, killing five people on a voyage to view the century-old wreckage of the Titanic, the sources said.

The US Navy said in a statement that it had assisted in the search for the Titan after an analysis of acoustic data detected “an anomaly consistent with an implosion”. The Navy did not respond to questions from Reuters about how it had obtained the acoustic data.

Over the last three years, some of this cable network has been expanded and replaced with advanced cables fitted with state-of-the-art hydrophones and sensors to more accurately pinpoint the location of enemy vessels, the two people said.

Much of this work has been carried out by the 40-year-old USNS Zeus, the first and only operational cable ship specifically built for the US Navy, the people said. Assisting are the CS Dependable and CS Decisive, two cable ships owned by the private US firm SubCom, they said. SubCom has become a key player in the tech war with China, Reuters reported in July.

To keep the locations of US underwater spy cables secret, these three ships have been masking their locations, known in the shipping industry as “going dark”, according to the two Navy sources and a Reuters analysis of ship tracking data.

Commercial ships are required under international law to keep their identification transponders switched on to prevent collisions and help authorities fight maritime crimes. But nations can secure exemptions for some private vessels, particularly those working on national security projects, according to London-based maritime lawyer Stephen Askins.

Between Jan 1, 2022, and Aug 22 of this year, the CS Dependable and the CS Decisive were not transmitting identification signals for 60 per cent and 57 per cent of the days they spent at sea, respectively, according to data on LSEG’s Eikon terminal.

SubCom and the US Department of Defense did not respond to requests for comment about any exemption for SubCom vessels.

The second element of the original US subsea spy programme is a fleet of five large catamaran-style ships equipped with the SURTASS system, the cables fitted with sonar listening gear and dragged through the ocean.

In February 2020, the Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a US$287 million contract to produce new advanced towed sonar arrays for these ships. The first of these new cables was delivered last year, according to two Navy sources.

Lockheed Martin did not respond to a request for comment.

Now the Navy is building new miniaturised, mobile versions that can be deployed undetected, the sources said.

These modules, known as Expeditionary SURTASS, or SURTASS-E, can be placed in cargo containers loaded onto any flat-decked vessel, allowing commercial ships to carry out surveillance for the Navy, two sources with knowledge of the project said.

Over the last three years, the Navy has been testing the system from an offshore supply vessel in the Atlantic, and it has since been used in active operations in secret locations, the sources said.

In May, the US State Department said in a statement that it had approved the sale of a US$207 million SURTASS-E system to the government of Australia.

An Australian Defense spokesperson told Reuters it was investing in new undersea surveillance capabilities to protect critical infrastructure and monitor evolving subsea threats.

Japan also operates a fleet of three ocean surveillance ships, fitted with US SURTASS cables, the two US Navy sources said.

Japan’s navy, known as the Maritime Self-Defense Force, said in a statement that it was coordinating with its allies to counter China’s increased naval threat; it declined to comment specifically on surveillance operations.

SEA DRONES WITH SHARP EARS

The Navy is experimenting with new ways to listen for subs in areas where its warships are closely monitored by China, including the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, two sources with knowledge of those efforts said.

This means using stealthier methods such as sending out small, unmanned sea drones fitted with infrared cameras and underwater microphones, and dropping portable listening devices from commercial ships, the people said.

One of the first successful attempts to make an autonomous subsea surveillance unit was the Transformational Reliable Acoustic Path System (TRAPS), developed by Leidos, a Virginia-based Fortune 500 defense firm, the people said. The Navy awarded Leidos a US$73 million contract to develop the system in 2019.

TRAPS consists of a processing box attached to deep ocean sensors. It is designed to sit on the seafloor and listen for submarines overhead, like an underwater satellite.

These underwater spy units could be surreptitiously dropped off the side of a fishing vessel or tugboat in enemy territory, Chuck Fralick, Leidos’ chief technology officer and a retired Navy officer, told Reuters.

“You can get listening or surveillance capability pretty much anywhere in the world you want,” Fralick said.

The Navy has also been experimenting with small sea drones, including uncrewed sailboats and autonomous miniature submarines that cost US$800,000 to US$3 million to build – relatively small change in the world of defense systems.

These craft don’t yet carry weapons. But they can be fitted with high-definition cameras, underwater microphones, satellite uplinks and other spy gear, giving the Navy a low-cost means to expand its surveillance dramatically, Navy spokesman Hawkins said.

In the future, these vessels could be used to fire submarine-sinking torpedoes, drop underwater mines or set off decoy devices that make loud noises beneath the surface to confuse the enemy, two Navy sources said.

The Navy did not respond to questions about arming sea drones.

Saildrone, a San Francisco-based firm founded in 2012 by British engineer Richard Jenkins, for years has been collecting data from its unmanned sailboats to track marine life movements and measure impacts of climate change.

Now military customers are calling. In the past two years, Saildrone says it has supplied the US Navy with 22 of its solar-powered boats, including the 33-foot Voyager, which can be equipped with a smart camera and a variety of sensors. The Navy confirmed that it has purchased Saildrones.

Though the Navy has yet to place large orders, Saildrone and other drone startups say they are each ready to supply hundreds of vessels a year.

Navy spokesperson Hawkins declined to say how many more uncrewed vessels the military might procure. But he said the sea drone industry was “on the cusp of a technological revolution".