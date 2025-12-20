Rubio will field questions on Russia-Ukraine, Gaza and Venezuela at news conference

On Venezuela, Rubio has been a leading proponent of military operations against suspected drug-running vessels that have been targeted by the Pentagon in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean since early September. The Trump administration's actions have ramped up pressure on leftist Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged with narcoterrorism in the US.

In an interview with NBC News on Friday, Trump would not rule out a war with Venezuela. But Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have publicly maintained that the current operations are directed at “narco-terrorists” trying to smuggle deadly drugs into the United States. Maduro has insisted the real purpose of the US military operations is to force him from office.

Rubio's news conference also comes just two days after the Trump administration announced a massive US$11 billion package of arms sales to Taiwan, a move that has infuriated Beijing, which has vowed to retake the island by force if necessary.

Trump has veered between conciliatory and aggressive messages to China since returning to the Oval Office in January, hitting Chinese imports with major tariffs but at the same time offering to ease commercial pressure on Beijing in conversations with China's President Xi Jinping. The Trump administration, though, has consistently decried China's increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan and its smaller neighbours in disputes over the South China Sea.

Since taking over the State Department, Rubio has moved swiftly to implement Trump's “America First” agenda, helping dismantle the US Agency for International Development and reducing the size of the diplomatic corps through a significant reorganisation. Previous administrations have distributed billions of dollars in foreign assistance over the past five decades through USAID.

Critics have said the decision to eliminate USAID and slash foreign aid spending has cost lives overseas, although Rubio and others have denied this, pointing to ongoing disaster relief operations in the Philippines, the Caribbean and elsewhere, along with new global health compacts being signed with countries that previously had programmes run by USAID.