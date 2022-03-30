US astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts were set to depart the International Space Station (ISS) together on a Soyuz capsule back to Earth on Wednesday (Mar 30), despite heightened US-Russian antagonism over the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Soyuz capsule carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and his cosmonaut peers Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov was scheduled to undock from ISS at 2:45am EDT (0645 GMT) and make a parachute landing in central Kazakhstan nearly five hours later.

The landing zone lies roughly 400km to the northeast of Russia's space launch facility at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Vande Hei, 55, completing his second ISS mission, will have logged a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA.

The all-time world record for longest single stay in space was set by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov who spent more than 14 months aboard the Mir space station, returning to Earth in 1995.

Dubrov, 40, who launched to the ISS with Vande Hei last April from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, will be completing his first spaceflight, sharing 5,680 Earth orbits and more than 150 million miles in space with Vande Hei, NASA said.

Shkaplerov, 50, just ending his rotation as the latest ISS commander, is a veteran of four missions to the orbital outpost, accumulating 708 total days in space, far exceeding Vande Hei's 523-day career tally, according to NASA. Shkaplerov began his latest space station stint last October.