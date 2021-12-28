US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

MOSCOW: The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow listed demands including to end the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on condition of anonymity late on Monday (Dec 27) that the talks with Russia will take place on Jan 10.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday confirmed the date and said that the talks will take place in Geneva, where US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June.

The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders.

Moscow earlier this month presented the West with sweeping security demands, saying that NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics.

"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," the National Security Council spokesperson said.

"When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia's activities as well."

Moscow and NATO representatives are then expected to meet on Jan 12, while Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States, will meet on Jan 13, the spokesperson added.

The talks come after weeks of heightening tensions, with Washington accusing Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops around ex-Soviet Ukraine, and plotting a winter invasion.

The Jan 10 meeting will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue initiative launched by Biden and Putin at their June summit.

While that format is mostly consecrated to resuscitating post-Cold War nuclear arms control treaties, the talks will also cover the stand-off over Ukraine, where Russia has deployed a large combat force on the border, a senior White House official said, also on condition of anonymity.

The NATO-Russia Council meeting and the talks between Moscow and the OSCE's Permanent Council are slated to focus on Ukraine.

The OSCE was founded during the Cold War as a forum between Russia and the West.