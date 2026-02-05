US, Russia to re-establish high level military-to-military dialogue

WASHINGTON: The United States military said that Washington and Moscow on Thursday (Feb 5) agreed to re-establish high-level military-to-military dialogue, following talks in Abu Dhabi, which could signal a move towards normalising some ties between the two countries.

The US halted military-to-military communication with Moscow just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The conflict, which began in 2022, is the deadliest war in Europe since World War II and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

In a statement, the US military said the aim of re-establishing the mechanism was to avoid miscalculation and escalation by either side.

"Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation," the statement added.