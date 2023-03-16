US, Russia trade blame after drone crash, fighting rages for east Ukraine town

KYIV/WASHINGTON: Washington said the crash of a US spy drone this week after an encounter with Russian jets had demonstrated Moscow's "aggressive" behaviour, while Russia accused the United States of seeking to escalate tensions in the Black Sea region.

The drone incident on Tuesday (Mar 14) was the first known direct US-Russia encounter since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, and has laid bare the parlous state of relations between the world's leading nuclear powers.

It came as Russia kept up its months-long drive to capture the small eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in what would be its first substantial victory in more than half a year. However, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Thursday the situation around the now-ruined city remained "difficult" as Kyiv refused to withdraw its forces.

The US and Russian defence ministers and military chiefs held rare phone conversations on Wednesday over the drone incident, in which the MQ-9 Reaper plunged into the Black Sea while on a reconnaissance mission in international airspace.

The US military said two Russian Su-27 fighter planes had harassed the drone and sprayed fuel on it before one clipped the drone's propeller, causing it to crash. Moscow said there was no collision and the drone crashed after making "sharp manoeuvres", having "provocatively" flown close to Russian air space.

"There is a pattern of behaviour recently where there is a little bit more aggressive actions being conducted by the Russians," said General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding it was unclear whether the Russian pilots had intended to strike the drone.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his US counterpart that US drone flights near Crimea's coast "were provocative in nature" and could lead to "an escalation ... in the Black Sea zone," a ministry statement said.

Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.