US, Russia find 'no compromise' on territory after Ukraine talks

MOSCOW: High-stakes US-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough on Tuesday (Dec 2), as the Kremlin said "no compromise" had been found yet on the key question of territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, after earlier signalling that his forces were ready to fight on to achieve Russia's initial war goals.

The meeting is a crucial moment for Ukraine in what could be a fraught week following days of frantic diplomacy. At the heart of it is a US plan to bring peace, which has since been revised under pressure from Kyiv and its European backers.

On occupied Ukrainian territories, "so far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed", top Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said after the Moscow meeting.

"Some proposed formulations do not fit us, and work will continue," he added.

Trump said progress on ending the nearly four-year-long war would not be easy.

"Our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled," he said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess."

In an interview broadcast on Tuesday night on Fox News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with Russia "have made some progress" to end the war with Ukraine. It was not clear exactly when the interview had been recorded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that any plan must end the war for good, and not just lead to a pause in the fighting that began with Moscow's offensive in February 2022.

He also said in a social media post that "there will be no simple solutions".

"What matters is that everything is fair and transparent. That there are no games played behind Ukraine's back. That nothing is decided without Ukraine - about us, about our future," he said.