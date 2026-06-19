US sanctions 'Hezbollah-aligned' officials over allegedly obstructing peace process

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Jun 18) sanctioned two prominent Lebanese officials as well as companies associated with a business magnate over allegations that they obstructed the country's peace process and delayed the disarmament of Hezbollah.



The designated individuals include the leader of the Marada political movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and high-ranking Hezbollah political bureau member Mahmud Qamati.



The disarmament of Hezbollah has been a key demand of the United States and Israel, and Lebanon's government has ordered the powerful group to lay down its weapons.



Hezbollah, however, has rejected that decision and repeatedly demanded Lebanese authorities abandon direct talks with Israel being hosted in Washington.



The group is fighting Israeli forces that invaded southern Lebanon, with Israel's prime minister vowing that his troops would remain in the area despite a recent peace deal between the United States and Iran that calls for an end to fighting there.



The US government alleged that Frangieh had used his political alliance with Hezbollah to further his party's parliamentary objectives.



Frangieh is a Lebanese Christian politician, former minister, and leader of the Marada Movement, a political party in northern Lebanon.



He has been a long-time ally of Hezbollah, which has endorsed him for the presidency in recent political deadlocks.



He is also known for his close personal ties to the family of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, having been a childhood friend of the now-deposed leader.