US sanctions people, entities over China-based illegal fishing

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Dec 9) imposed sanctions on people and companies, including Nasdaq-listed Pingtan Marine Enterprises (PME), over what Washington says are human rights abuses linked to China-based illegal distant water fishing.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Li Zhenyu and Xinrong Zhuo, both Chinese nationals, and 10 entities they control, including Dalian Ocean Fishing and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.

It also targeted 157 China-flagged fishing vessels linked to those entities, it said.