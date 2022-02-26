US sanctions Russia's Putin, top officials over Ukraine invasion

Treasury said the moves built on a raft of other sanctions imposed this week that targeted Russian banks and rich oligarchs, cut Russia off from access to critical technologies, and restricted its ability to raise capital.

Earlier on Friday, EU states and Britain agreed to freeze any European assets of Putin and Lavrov, as Ukraine's leader pleaded for faster and more forceful sanctions to punish Russia's invasion of his country.

The imposition of sanctions against Putin and Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Friday.

Edward Fishman, an Atlantic Council fellow who worked on Russia sanctions at the State Department during the Obama administration, said that while the sanctions on Putin are largely symbolic, targeting the Russian leader was a reasonable step for the United States and its partners to take.

"It certainly sends a very strong message of solidarity with Ukrainians who are under fire right now," Fishman said.

The US government also sanctioned two other senior Russian officials, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

Psaki said on Twitter that the Treasury Department would also impose sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which she described as a "state owned financial entity that functions as a sovereign wealth fund, which is supposed to attract capital into the Russian economy in high-growth sectors."

A Treasury spokesperson said the action against the Russian Direct Investment Fund would be in the coming days.

"We are united with our international allies and partners to ensure Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in statement. "If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its appalling behavior on the world stage."

Treasury, which has already designated 11 members of the Russian Security Council, said it would continue to target Russian elites for "their role in bankrolling Russia's further aggression against Ukraine, empowering Putin or participating in Russia's kleptocracy".

Putin urged Ukraine's military to overthrow its political leaders and negotiate peace on Friday, as authorities in Kyiv called on citizens to help defend the capital from a Russian assault that its mayor said had already begun.