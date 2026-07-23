US announces civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Jul 22) announced a landmark deal with Saudi Arabia that would establish a civilian nuclear programme in the Gulf country, with Washington insisting the agreement includes safeguards against non-proliferation.

The move comes as the United States under US President Donald Trump fights a war with Iran that began in part over US concerns with Tehran's nuclear programme - an issue that remains a key point of contention during now-stalled talks between the two foes.

Two agreements - one on "peaceful nuclear cooperation" and another on "bilateral safeguards" - were signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the US Energy Department said.

The text of the deals was not immediately made public.

"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the department said in a statement.

A provision in the deal would potentially see US companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported. The energy department statement made no mention of such a provision, and the department did not offer comment when asked about it by AFP.

The deal will be submitted to Congress for review, but the Republican-controlled legislature is unlikely to be able to hold up its implementation.

US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials have voiced opposition to a civilian nuclear project for Saudi Arabia over fears it could be converted to eventually develop nuclear weapons.

Saudi Arabia, like Tehran, has long been adamant about its right to pursue a civilian nuclear program. Last year it signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Washington has sought in recent years to include any deal concerning a nuclear agreement in a wider strategic play that would see Saudi Arabia normalise ties with Israel, along with the signing of a US defence pact.