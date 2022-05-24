US says 20 countries offer new arms packages for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: About 20 countries offered new security assistance packages for Ukraine to battle invading Russian forces in a meeting of allies on Monday (May 23), US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced.

In their second gathering, nearly four dozen countries and organisations forming the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met online to discuss helping Ukraine, and 20 nations pledged arms, ammunition and other supplies to support Kyiv.

The group was briefed by Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on the current situation of the three-month-old war, in which the two sides are fighting along a long front line over territory Russia has seized in Ukraine's east and south.

"Today, together with Minister Reznikov and his team, we've gained a sharper and shared sense of Ukraine's priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield," Austin said.

"Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and tanks and other armoured vehicles," he said.

Others, he said, are offering training for Ukraine's military.

He said that Denmark committed to send Ukraine Harpoon anti-ship missile systems, and the Czech Republic was offering attack helicopters, tanks and rocket systems.