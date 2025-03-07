US says Egypt-led Gaza plan doesn't meet Trump expectations

CAIRO: The US State Department said Thursday (Mar 6) that an Egyptian-led plan for Gaza did not meet the expectations of President Donald Trump, who has proposed mass displacement of Palestinians from the war-battered territory.



The proposed deal "does not fulfil the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.



"It does not meet the expectations," she said.



She spoke shortly after Trump's point man on the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, gave a more positive spin on the Egyptian-led diplomacy, without endorsing the details.