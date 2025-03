US says Egypt-led Gaza plan doesn't meet Trump expectations

Arab leaders have sought support for an alternative plan that would finance Gaza's reconstruction through a trust fund.In a strongly worded social media posting on Wednesday, Trump warned the people of Gaza that "you are DEAD" unless Palestinian militant group Hamas frees hostages, as a ceasefire deal with Israel teeters Witkoff suggested that the threat may be a preview to joint action against Hamas."I think there's going to be some action. It could be jointly with the Israelis," he said."It's unclear right now, but I think Hamas has an opportunity to act reasonably, to do what's right, and then to walk out. They're not going to be a part of a government there," he said.