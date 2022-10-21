US says Iranians in Crimea helping Russia use drones against Ukraine

Washington said on Thursday (Oct 20) it believed Iranian military staff had been deployed in Crimea to provide assistance to Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine, as the West slapped sanctions on Tehran in response.

The drones have been used to destroy Ukrainian power plants and other utilities in strikes that appear designed to disrupt and demoralise as winter approaches. Ukrainian citizens endured the first scheduled power outages since the war began on Thursday as authorities sought to begin repairs.

"Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We assess that ... Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations."

Russia's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tehran has denied the drones are Iranian-made.

European Union members had agreed on new measures against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, the bloc said, and Britain imposed sanctions on senior military figures and a firm it said were involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.

"Iran's support for Putin's brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable," Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

A White House spokesman said Washington was looking at imposing new sanctions on Tehran over the drones and considering air defence solutions for Ukraine.

BLACKOUTS

People across Ukraine were urged to use less power as the government enforced nationwide curbs on electricity usage between 7am and 11pm.

The first such restrictions since Russia's Feb 24 invasion included blackouts in some areas, and followed a barrage of Russian attacks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said had struck a third of all power plants.

The northeast region of Sumy went without water as some Kyiv grocery stores reported sales of bottled water picking up in preparation for possible shortages there.

"There is much anger against Russian leaders and Russian people," Mikhaylo Holovnenko, a Kyiv resident, told Reuters.

"But we are ready for outages. We have candles, charged power banks. Ukraine is charged to win."