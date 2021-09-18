US says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in 'tragic mistake'

WASHINGTON: A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the US military said on Friday (Sep 17), apologising for what it said was a tragic mistake.

The Pentagon had said the Aug 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to US-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Even as reports of civilian casualties emerged, the top US general had described the attack as "righteous".

"At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, told reporters. "Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake."

He said he now believed it unlikely that those killed were members of the local Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan, or posed a direct threat to US forces. The Pentagon was considering reparations, McKenzie said.