Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security

US says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, on Mar 10, 2022. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS)

01 Nov 2022 03:46AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 03:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is having "immediate, harmful impacts" on global food security and food prices have risen on uncertainty around the deal, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday (Oct 31).

Moscow announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the UN-backed initiative that began in August and escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea, but ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday.

"Any disruption to the initiative risks spiking food prices, lowering the confidence of insurers and commercial shippers who have returned to Black Sea routes and further imposing hardships on lower income countries already reeling from dire humanitarian crises and global food insecurity," Price told reporters at a regular news briefing.

Food prices had begun to rise before Saturday because Russian officials' comments had cast doubt on the longevity of the deal, he said.

"This is not a bilateral issue between Russia and Ukraine," he said, adding that 66 per cent of the wheat exported under the initiative has gone to developing counties and 19 per cent went to least developed countries.

Overland routes were also being used to export Ukrainian grain, but there was "no substitute" for the quantities that could be shipped via the Black Sea, he said.

"It is not in anyone's interests - It is not in Russia's interest, it is not in the interests of the international community to see what could be a kind to a form of collective punishment for this to remain suspended," Price said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.