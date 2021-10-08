Logo
World

US says security cooperation with Mexico 'due for updated look' ahead of talks

US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, Aug 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

08 Oct 2021 04:18AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 04:18AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States believes its security cooperation with Mexico is "due for an updated look," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, ahead of meetings between senior U.S. and Mexican officials on Friday.

"This will really be one of the core elements of the discussions tomorrow," Price said at a regular press briefing, adding that it was an "opportune" time for the two countries to talk about addressing changing security threats, including the trafficking of fentanyl and illicit finance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead the US delegation in Mexico City and will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials.

The Biden administration's first US-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue comes as migration issues continue to rankle both North American countries, which share a 1,960-mile (3,155km) border.

Source: Reuters/ec

