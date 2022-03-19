US says 'troubled' by Assad visit to ally UAE

DUBAI: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates left the US "profoundly disappointed", it said Saturday (Mar 19), urging allies to avoid normalising ties with a regime accused of "horrific atrocities".

Assad's surprise trip on Friday was his first official visit to an Arab country since civil war erupted in his country in 2011, killing close to half a million people.

It was the latest sign of warming relations between Syria and energy-rich UAE - a key US ally which also normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimise Bashar al-Assad," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement sent to AFP on Saturday.

Assad, he said, "remains responsible and accountable for the death and suffering of countless Syrians, the displacement of more than half of the pre-war Syrian population, and the arbitrary detention and disappearance of over 150,000 Syrian men, women and children".

As US Secretary of State Antony "Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad, and we do not support others normalising relations," Price said.

"We have been clear about this with our partners... (and) we urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime."

Friday's visit by Assad to the UAE came as Russia - a key Damascus backer which also has solid ties with the Emirates - pressed its war on Ukraine.