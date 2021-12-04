US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police

WASHINGTON: The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday (Dec 3) to turn themselves in after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said.

The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives.

But the Crumbleys's lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety", the parents "are returning to the area to be arraigned".

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility," McDonald said at a press conference.

"While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on Nov 30."

A law enforcement official told CNN that the parents withdrew US$4,000 from a money machine near Oxford on Friday, heightening the mystery over their disappearance.

But County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he expected them in custody soon: "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."

US Marshals on Friday issued US$10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of either parent.

GUN PURCHASE

Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six more were wounded, along with a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with state murder and terror charges.

While school shootings carried out by teens occur frequently in the United States, it is unusual for parents to face charges.

Four days before the shooting, James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun used by his son.